Louisiana politicos are still awaiting Attorney General Jeff Landry’s official entrance into the 2023 governor’s race, but nothing says “I’m running for office” like slapping a campaign logo on hats and t-shirts.
Louisiana Considered
-
Health officials gave out monkeypox vaccines and encouraged everyone — not just the LGBTQ community — to take the virus more seriously at the annual festival.
-
For months, residents of the development built atop a toxic landfall have pressed city officials and contractors to use a metric known as “replacement cost” for determining how much the city will pay them out. They argue that other, more traditional appraisal metrics would be discriminatory.
-
Moon Landrieu, a two-term New Orleans mayor whose legacy includes increasing Black representation in city government and building up the Central Business District with the Superdome and skyscrapers, died at the age of 92 on Monday morning, according to a report from NOLA.com.
-
As a new college football season kicks off, a brighter spotlight will be put on HBCUs in the Gulf South, thanks to the influence of “Coach Prime.”
-
Colony, Alabama — Cullman County’s only Black community — has a rich history of resilience and self-made success. Current residents are working to continue it.
Arts & Culture
NPR News
-
Gusty winds and dry conditions starting in the middle of last week propelled the fire from 18,000 acres to 86,000, prompting evacuations and power outages as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
-
The move will likely provoke the ire of gun rights advocates and lobbyists, who have argued that categorizing gun sales would unfairly flag an industry when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.
-
As the shipping industry pushes for more automation at West Coast ports, the powerful union representing dockworkers is fighting back, saying robots will only kill good American jobs.
-
That's what a charity worker said of their latest plan. The Kenyan fishmongers got their own boats to escape pressure to trade sex for fish to sell. Then floods wiped them out. Now there's new hope.
-
We are following the procession in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, where she will lie in state.