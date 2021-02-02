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Isaias makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
Coastal Desk
Isaias makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane near Destin; widespread impacts continue
Irene Sans
Damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flood risk will continue throughout the weekend across the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic.
Grover from Sesame Street joins us to discuss storm preparations, alongside Rocio Galarza, Vice President of U.S. Educational Programming
Local & Regional News
WATCH: A big storm is coming this weekend. Sesame Street’s Grover tells us how to prepare
Alana Schreiber, Mel Bridges
Superintendent Fatima Fulmore (second from the left) at a school board meeting on October 28, 2025.
Christiana Botic
/
Verite News
Education
Lower 9th Ward’s only public school at risk due to low test scores
Jocelyn Burgess
Aaranika Macon poses outside of her home in LaPlace, Louisiana on Sept. 29, 2026. She experienced delays when processing her SNAP application and now receives less benefits for her and her son than she had in the past.
Halle Parker
/
Verite News
Food aid enrollment in Louisiana nosedives after SNAP rule changes
Halle Parker (Verite News)
Local & Regional News
Louisiana Considered
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New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info
NPR News
  1. Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery this week
  2. Hurricane Simon nears Mexico with 155 mph winds and flooding fears
  3. Politics chat: Trump announces fuel deal with Russia. What does it mean for sanctions?
  4. How Trump reshaped the DOJ's Civil Rights Division to serve his agenda
Cokie Roberts Fund promo wwno (lg)
Museum Scene
  1. New Orleans marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina with events around the city
  2. Satchmo SummerFest returns, honoring Louis Armstrong's legacy with jazz, art and food
  3. Lost bow of USS New Orleans found in South Pacific more than 80 years after battle
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