Book Returned To Library In Ontario Is More Than 50 Years Overdue

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Let's be real. Many of us are guilty of keeping library books past their due date. Life happens, you get busy, at least you'll return it within the decade. The Fergus Library in Ontario recently received a copy of "Martin Chuzzlewit" by Charles Dickens in their return box, which they estimate is more than 50 years overdue. Back then, they charged a rate of two cents a day. The unlucky patron would owe around $580. Don't worry. The library doesn't plan to collect.