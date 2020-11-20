© 2022 WWNO
Today Is The Last Day To Help DC's National Zoo Name Its Baby Panda

Published November 20, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Voting ends today in a very important election here in Washington, D.C. The National Zoo wants help deciding what to name their 3-month-old panda. Panda McPanda-Face is not an option. The choices are in Mandarin Chinese. Fu Zai means prosperous boy. Xiao Qi ji translates to little miracle. Xing Fu is happy and prosperous. Zai Zai is a traditional nickname for a boy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

