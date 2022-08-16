LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Barcelona is calling in reinforcements to guard against extreme wildfires, goats and sheep, 290 of them. The city has revived an age-old fire prevention technique and deployed a platoon of grazing animals to feast away at the dry vegetation that can fuel wildfires. So far, they've munched their way across at least 177 acres of public parkland. And more herds are coming soon to cover even more ground. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.