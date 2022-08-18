© 2022 WWNO
Scientists in Argentina have unearthed a new kind of dinosaur

Published August 18, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scientists in Argentina have unearthed a new kind of dinosaur about the size of the dog. It walked on two legs, ate plants and had spiky, armored plates on its back, kind of like its distant family member, the stegosaurus. One of the researchers likened it to finding a missing letter in the dinosaur alphabet, a letter that took nearly 10 years to construct from bones dug up in the desert. And now I kind of want one as a pet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

