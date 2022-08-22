High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Not many people manage to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. But if you do, if you make that trek, wouldn't you want to take a picture and share it in real time? Thanks to Tanzania's Information Ministry, newly installed high-speed internet makes it possible for climbers to check in at 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the 19,000-foot summit comes later this year.

