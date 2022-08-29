20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup.