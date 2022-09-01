© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band

Published September 1, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(THEME FROM) THE MONKEES")

THE MONKEES: (Singing) Hey, hey, we're the Monkees.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info