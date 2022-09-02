A pregnant woman who was ticketed for driving in an HOV lane has gotten another ticket

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In June, a pregnant Texas woman was ticketed for driving in the HOV lane. It made national news because of the defense that she offered. Brandy Bottone argued that her unborn child should be counted as a second passenger because Roe v. Wade had been overturned. Her ticket was dismissed. But then about a month later, she got another ticket for the same offense. It's probably not going to happen again, though, because Bottone has since given birth to a little girl. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.