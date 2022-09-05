Artists are unhappy with a man who submitted AI artwork to a contest

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. One artist caused a bit of a controversy after he won first place at the Colorado State Fair. Jason Allen's submission into the digital arts competition was created entirely by artificial intelligence. The program generates different images with the click of a button after being given a prompt. Allen's award-winning art shows three people in Renaissance-style clothes staring into the distance. He won 300 bucks from the competition and a whole lot of criticism from artists who did their work by hand. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.