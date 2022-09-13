© 2022 WWNO
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000

Published September 13, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

