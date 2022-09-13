© 2022 WWNO
Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000

Published September 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez.

It ain't easy being cheesy. Officials at a Texas border crossing found contraband cheese under a blanket in the backseat of a woman's car. She declared 10 wheels of cheese, but agents found 50 more. The cheese was seized and destroyed, and the woman got a thousand-dollar penalty and a very valuable lesson - one that she really should've already known - extra cheese is just always going to cost you.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

