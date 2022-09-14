Inside Europe's energy crisis

Russia has cut off energy supplies to Europe.

It’s causing a crisis. Household heating bills in the U.K. could triple. How long can Europe hold on?

Today, On Point: Europeans facing “energy poverty.” Will it weaken their resolve to support Ukraine, or could it be the reckoning needed to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas?

Guests

Suriya Jayanti, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center

Former US diplomat, including a tour as energy chief at U.S. Embassy, Kyiv (2018-2020)

Tim McPhie, European Commission’s Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy. (@TimMcPhieEU)

Also Featured

Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium Research in London, U.K. (@chriscurtis94)

Interview Highlights

This conundrum that Europe finds itself in wasn’t entirely unpredictable, was it?

Suriya Jayanti: “Not even a little bit. Without poking a finger in the eye of any European country, the U.S. and other countries have been telling Western European governments for decades that an overreliance on Russian sources of energy would come back to bite them. And clearly, it has.”

On why diversifying energy sources is important for a nation

Suriya Jayanti: “I think absolutely. You can think of a national energy mix in similar ways as you think of a stock portfolio. Diversification is a good thing. Because it gives you resilience in case of supply shocks. And what Europe is dealing with now is an extraordinary, unprecedented cataclysmic supply shock.

“And unfortunately, despite commitments to the energy transition, this has left them, because of their reliance on Russian energy sources, in a position to be basically crippled by the current lack of supplies and the resultant astronomically high costs of what supplies there are.”

On the scale of the problem in Europe right now

Suriya Jayanti: “It’s pretty big, I think. If you’re looking for a good metric to assess it, the IMF estimated recently that if Russia completely cuts off gas, which it mostly has, although not 100%, because there is actually still gas flowing, ironically enough, through Ukraine from Russia to Europe. But in the event of a full gas shut off, Hungary would be looking at a 6.5% GDP hit. Slovakia 5.7. Italy 5.6. Those are just indicative numbers for the EU overall.

“It would be a 2.7 GDP decline, and that’s pretty huge for the continent. That’s going to translate into a lot of pain for individuals. That’s a huge part of why inflation numbers are so high across Europe, and especially in the U.K. And it also means that utilities can’t afford to continue buying the gas … that they need to operate. And so there’s a ripple effect into the electricity market where we’re looking at power prices that are 300% over what they were a year ago. It’s a shocking situation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.