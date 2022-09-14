The Minnesota nursing strike

The largest private sector nurse’s strike in American history is underway in Minnesota.

Roughly 15-thousand nurses walked off the job on Monday.

“We did not rush into this and we do not take this lightly. There are plenty of licensed nurses in the state of Minnesota to fill the vacant positions in Minnesota hospitals. But they are not going to come back until conditions improve”

That’s nurse Kelley Anaas (AW-nuss) speaking outside Abott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis yesterday.

She is one of many protesting understaffing and overwork – two problems plaguing nurses across the country in the wake of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5