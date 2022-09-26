© 2022 WWNO
What's behind the recent increase of Venezuelan migrants in Texas

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
Janell Rodriguez hands out humanitarian aide to migrants from Venezuela who are staying at a hotel provided by the El Paso Office of Emergency Management on September 21, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. The Venezuelans stay for a day or two at the hotel before being sent on to a city where their sponsors live. In recent weeks, Venezuelans have arrived in increasing numbers in El Paso. The city has had to scramble to find housing and other aid for the migrants. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A record number of Venezuelans have been crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in recent months.

The U.S. does not recognize the government in Venezuela. So, it can’t send Venezuelan migrants back. But border states like Texas say they can’t cope with the new arrivals.

“They’ve made this massive journey and then they sort of find themselves at this moment in which well, no, really they’re just at the beginning of the journey,” immigration reporter Molly O’Toole says.

A journey that for many involves being put on a bus or plane — headed north — for so-called sanctuary states.

“We don’t need bad actor middlemen to be busing people for political stunts. But we can help identify, like, what communities are welcoming?” Bilal Askaryar says.

Today, On Point: Lessons from America’s latest immigration tale.

Guests

Uriel Garcia, immigration reporter with the Texas Tribune. (@ujohnnyg)

Molly O’Toole, migration and security reporter for the Los Angeles Times, currently on sabbatical to write a book about global migration through Americas. (@mollymotoole)

Niurka Meléndez, founder of Venezuelans and Immigrants Aid, a charity supporting new arrivals to the U.S. from Venezuela.

Also Featured

Bilal Askaryar, communications coordinator for #WelcomeWithDignity, a campaign to reform the U.S. asylum system.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

