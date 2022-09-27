The U.S. doubles down on online gambling

Looking for action but want to avoid a casino? In the age of the internet, gambling online from the comfort of your home, hotel room, or wherever you may be is easy. But not everyone thinks it should be.

In California, two initiatives concerning online gambling regulations are set to be the most expensive ballot campaigns in U.S. history. The measures would make sports betting in the state legal both in person and online. California would become the second-largest sports gambling market in the world behind the U.K.

But not everyone waits for these laws to be passed before looking for action on the internet. The U.S. is a patchwork of regulations. One gray area that’s grown in the past several years is the popular online streaming platform Twitch. Recently, gambling content on the platform has received a lot of attention. Last week, Twitch responded with a partial gambling ban.

We talk about California’s gambling initiatives, Twitch’s new gambling policy, and the future of betting online.

