The News Roundup – International

Russian courts upheld WNBA star Brittney Griner’s sentence for traveling with vape cartridges containing hashish. Griner is facing nine years in a Russian penal colony.

Clashes in Iran between protesters and authorities continued as demonstrators gathered at Mahsa Amini’s grave some 40 days after she was killed in police custody. Amini had been detained for not wearing a hijab.

Brazil’s presidential election is nearing its close. Sunday’s face-off between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, is the result of neither candidate receiving more than 50 percent of the vote in the country’s general election.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

