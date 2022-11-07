What to expect from the U.N. Climate Chance Conference

Global leaders are gathering in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss the state of the world’s climate.

The U.N. Climate Change Conference has convened every year since 1995, returning this year to Africa for the first time since 2016.

“The work ahead is immense. As immense as the climate impacts we are seeing around the world,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a recent pre-COP meeting.

He added, “A third of Pakistan flooded. Europe’s hottest summer in 500 years. The Philippines hammered. The whole of Cuba in a black-out.”

We take a look at what can be expected from the COP27 summit against the backdrop of Egypt’s political landscape.

