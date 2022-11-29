Essential trust: The brain science of trust

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

What happens in your brain when you decide to trust someone?

“When people make decisions to trust, it’s kind of the same as when they make decisions to gamble,” Jamil Zaki says.

“You see activities in the parts of the brain that are involved in its dopamine system that calculate on the fly, ‘Well, what does this gamble look like?’”

In episode two of our special series “Essential trust,” neuroscientists explain how our brains process trust, and why it’s worth the risk.

Today, On Point: The neuroscience of trust.

Jamil Zaki, associate professor of psychology at Stanford University. Director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab. Author of The War for Kindness. (@zakijam)

Oriel FeldmanHall, associate professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University. Director of the FeldmanHall Lab, which studies the neural basis of human social behavior. (@orielf)

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Welcome to episode two of our special series, Essential trust. We launched the series with episode one, where we learned about trust in the animal kingdom and how even guppies show that trust … an important factor in guppy society. Very, very cool.

Today, we’re going to refocus on human beings and what specifically happens in that spectacularly complex and beautiful network that is your brain when you trust someone, or what happens in your brain when someone trusts you. And we’re going to start by playing a game.

And joining me to do that is Oriel FeldmanHall. Oriel is the director of the FeldmanHall Lab at Brown University, which studies the neural basis of human social behavior. She’s also assistant professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University. Professor FeldmanHall, welcome to you.

ORIEL FELDMANHALL: Thank you so much for having me here.

CHAKRABARTI: Great to have you. Jamil Zaki is also with us today. He’s the director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab and associate professor of psychology at Stanford University. He’s author of the forthcoming book, The Hopeful Skeptic. Professor Zaki, welcome back to On Point.

JAMIL ZAKI: It’s great to be here. Thanks for having me, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So, Jamil, I’m going to ask you to help get us started with this game that we’re going to play, called appropriately the trust game. What is it?

ZAKI: Perfect. So let me just put you in your roles first and foremost. So Meghna, you’re going to be the investor in this game. And Oriel. Hi, you’re going to be the trustee. So, Meghna, imagine that you have $10 sitting in front of you, all in $1 bills. And you can send as much of this money as you want to Oriel.

Now, whatever you send to her, I will multiply by four. So if you send $5 to her, it will turn into $20. If you send $10, it will turn into $40. Oriel, when you receive that money, you can then give whatever you want back to Meghna, but you don’t have to give anything back.

CHAKRABARTI: I could give her $5 and she’d get $20 and she could keep it all.

ZAKI: She could keep everything if she wants. She could betray you right in front of the entire nation right now.

ZAKI: So, Meghna, what would you like to invest in Oriel? How much of your money would you like to invest right now?

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. But she has the choice that she could give some of that back to me?

ZAKI: She could give as much of it as she wants back to you. So if you invest everything, $10, it will turn into $40. If Oriel then decides to do the fair thing and give you back half, you will end up with twice as much money as you have right now. And she will end up with $20, as well. So, you both win.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Or she could give me $40 back.

ZAKI: Technically, yes.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Oh, I’m only laughing because depending on the situation, my risk tolerance kind of fluctuates. Okay, Oriel, I’m going to give you $5.

ZAKI: Okay. Now I’m waving my magic wand. Oriel, you now have $20. How much of that would you like to give back to Meghna?

FELDMANHALL: Okay, so now I’m thinking through why I might reciprocate that initial trust for the actions. You didn’t give me the full $10, so maybe you’re a little dishonest.

CHAKRABARTI: I can’t even see your face. We’ve never met each other.

FELDMANHALL: I know. And then the question I’m, of course, considering is, are you going to have me back on air? And if you’re not, I just keep the $20 and go have a cup of coffee with some friends.

CHAKRABARTI: I just want people to know that we never pay our guests, okay? Like, just want to put this out there. Regardless of the outcome of this experiment, Oriel, I’m sure we would love to have you back some day.

FELDMANhALL: Because there’s a lot of people listening, I’m going to reciprocate that initial trustworthy action. You sent me $20 and I’m going to give you $10 back. So you’ve doubled your earnings and I’ve walked away with $10 as well.

ZAKI: … So the game is over. Congratulations to both of you. Meghna, you are left with $15. You kept $5 … you got $10 back. And Oriel, you have $10. You have $10 that you didn’t have before. And also I want to say congratulations because you all did what most people do in a trust game that is between two strangers.

So in a study of studies, a summary of lots and lots of different studies of the trust game, most investors send about 50% of the money that they have to a stranger, and most strangers send about 40 to 50% of the quadrupled amounts of money back to the investor that sent it to them in the first place.

CHAKRABARTI: So the stranger gets off with more money in the end. I will note that. But I have to say … Oriel, nothing personal, but the reason why I didn’t send all of the $10 to you with the hopes that we would both end up making more money. Is that I just thought, well, what if she keeps it? At least I walk away with $5, you know.

FELDMANHALL: That’s for sure. Although that initial trustworthy action, deciding how much to send, whether, let’s say you sent $1 or all $10, is actually a signal to myself the role that I was playing for, how much I usually send back. So the more you send, the data shows, the more you send to me, the more I’m willing to reciprocate that initial trustworthy action.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so demonstrating that you trust someone can build reciprocal levels of trust between people. That’s interesting. So, let’s talk about what was happening in our brains during the course of this experiment here. I mean, Oriel, what are some of the things going on neurologically that help determine how much I, you know, decided to trust you and vice versa?

Right. So when the brain is assessing whether to make a decision, just as you did with me, whether you want to trust me with a sum of money, and whether I’m actually going to reciprocate it back, there’s a region of the brain called the striatum. It’s sort of nestled deep in the middle of the brain, and it’s involved in reward learning.

So it uses rewards to learn about the world. And what happened when you made that decision is that the striatum became active and it was one of the key regions that was making the decision to actually trust that $5 with me.

CHAKRABARTI: Jamil, I have to say, money is kind of an interesting thing. I think I’ll just speaking for myself. My behavior when it comes to money is probably very different than my behavior if I just met a random person on the street and they were like, Hey, how’s it going? You know, do you know what I mean? Like, I think I’m more protective when it comes to money and less trusting.

ZAKI: Yeah, it’s really interesting. I mean, the trust game that you just played is probably the workhorse of social science, in understanding how people trust when they’re willing to be vulnerable to somebody else, on the hope that that person will reciprocate, as Oriel nicely said. But it’s interesting because using money to study trust is sort of like using money to study kindness or other parts of our social lives. I mean, when we are friends with somebody, we don’t just say, Oh, I can tell you’re having a hard day. Here’s $5.

We support each other. And when we trust somebody else, it’s not always by forking over a bunch of money and seeing if they pay us back. We trust people to watch our kids. We trust people when we confide in them. And there’s at least some evidence that when you move people, as you’re saying, into the domain of money, they actually start acting differently.

They start becoming more calculative, even sometimes more selfish. And so we might, at the same time, realize that there’s a lot of value in using games like the one that you just played. But there are limitations in understanding what social life is really like by just reducing it to money.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so that’s an important caveat here. … Now, Jamil, Oriel had talked about the striatum and reward learning. … Is it activated or is it active when we’re building or demonstrating trust? What is actually happening in that part of the brain that generates what we’re experiencing as trust?

ZAKI: Well, I think that as Oriel really put it very well, the striatum is a brain region or system in the brain that’s associated with evaluating options. And in particular, you can think of trust as a social gamble. You put resources, time, energy into another person and then if all goes well, you end up winning. In fact, you both end up winning. And it’s not just with money. Of course, trust builds all sorts of other good things in our lives.

But on the other side of that is the risk of betrayal, which both can be a monetary loss, but also can be an emotional loss if somebody hurts you or betrays your trust. And so the striatum is involved in assessing options that include risk. So maybe calculating, as you were doing, Meghna. Saying, well, I don’t know Oriel, but we are on the radio.

So there are some reasons maybe to think that she could just run away with the money. But there are other reasons to think that she wouldn’t. When you were evaluating the risk and likelihood, the ways that this gamble could turn out, that’s a calculation that was occurring likely in part in your striatum.

CHAKRABARTI: And Oriel, we’ve got about a minute before we have to take the first break. So are there other parts of the brain that are important here? I’ve been reading about the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex, which seems to come up a lot when it comes to human, particularly human behaviors.

FELDMANHALL: There’s a network of brain regions actually that are involved. So the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex is one of those, and that is a key region for mentalizing or thinking about what another person will do, what are their intentions? How might they reciprocate the action?

So when you are trying to assess the risk, just as Jamil said, part of what you needed to do was to figure out what I was thinking. So this part of the brain sits right above your nose, right in your forehead.

But there’s also another region, the amygdala, which is, you know, probably a very famous region. People know a lot about it because it’s almond shaped. It’s on two sides of the brain and it’s considered to be the threat or the fear center of the brain.

