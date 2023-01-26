The News Roundup – International

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M-1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. This was a U-turn by the federal government after months of saying it would not send tanks.

Some 80 percent of China’s population has supposedly contracted COVID-19, that’saccording to a prominent Chinese government scientist.For context, that’s more thanone billion people. Last weekend there were13,000 COVID deaths in less than a week,in addition to the 60,000 deaths that have been reported since December.

On Thursday, United States Africa Command said in a news release that the U.S. military had “conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia.” The raid is believed to have killed Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader along with 10 other Sudanese Islamic State associates.

