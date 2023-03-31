© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
A demonstrator displays a picture of the victims of the Covenant School shooting on their phone inside the Tennessee State Capitol during a protest against gun violence in Nashville, Tennessee.
A demonstrator displays a picture of the victims of the Covenant School shooting on their phone inside the Tennessee State Capitol during a protest against gun violence in Nashville, Tennessee.

A shooter entered and attacked an elementary school in Nashville this week, killing three children and three adults.  President Joe Biden said he could do no more on his own to address gun violence and asked Congress to act. Republicans signaled there was little more they were willing to do to address the issue.

OnWednesday, members of the Senate questioned interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about the company’s labor practices during a hearing before the Health, Education,Labor,and Pensions Committee.

Top Republicans and Democrats are struggling to agree on the debt ceiling.No meaningful negotiationsseem to behappening between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June 5 deadline approaches. 

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info