Due to a technical issue, our systems were re-airing Sunday's programming for several hours early in the morning of Monday April 24 instead of Morning Edition. The issue has been corrected. Our apologies for any disruption this may have caused.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT

House Republicans pass a partisan bill linking the debt limit to spending cuts. Disney files a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Montana Republicans vote to punish a transgender lawmaker.

