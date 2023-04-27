© 2023 WWNO
The News Roundup - International

Published April 27, 2023
Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects Polish-made Rosomak armored vehicles in Warsaw, Poland.
Supply shortages are impacting the citizens of Sudan as the fighting in its capital Khartoum continues, despite the agreement of a three-day truce. Thousands of people are fleeing as foreign governments are working to get visitors and diplomats out of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since his country was invaded by Russia. However, during the phone call, Chinese officials reportedly never spoke the words “Russia” or “war.”

President Joe Biden met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week. The U.S. agreed to send nuclear submarines to Korean waters in an attempt to deter North Korean aggression. In exchange, South Korea agreed not develop its own nuclear weapons.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

