Russian missile and drone strikes across Ukraine claim at least 18 lives

By Joanna Kakissis
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT

An apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Uman was hit after a series of early morning airstrikes across the country Friday.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
