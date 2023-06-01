© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton talks to reporters after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Texas brought against the Biden Administration about Title 42 in Washington, DC.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton talks to reporters after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case Texas brought against the Biden Administration about Title 42 in Washington, DC.

The House passed a deal to raise the debt ceiling this week in an attempt to avoid an economic disaster. Now, it moves to the Senate where amendments are expected.

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, this week after it was revealed that he’d used his elected position to benefit himself, and a campaign donor. Now, Paxton faces a trial in the State Senate.

NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) ahead of the release of a report by its task force assembled to study such occurrences. The group said it needed better data than what was currently available.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info