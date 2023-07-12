Trombone Shorty makes music that sounds like New Orleans

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, grew up in a family of musicians. Before he was old enough for Kindergarten, he was on stage performing on New Orleans’ biggest stage: Jazz Fest.

Since then, his mastery of both vocals and the trombone has earned him a Grammy and fans worldwide. His latest album, “Lifted,” honors the influence of his mother.

Andrews is touring the U.S. this summer. He made time to swing by WAMU to talk about why he and his music always return home.

