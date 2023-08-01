A global AIDS relief program is in jeopardy thanks to US abortion politics

About 20 years ago,Congress pretty much agreed on one thing:PEPFAR.

President George W. Bush introduced the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Reliefin his 2003 State of the Union address. Since then, it’s been renewed with little fuss every five years.

But abortion politics are changing that, Politicians are reacting to allegations that PEPFAR funds are being used to “promote abortion on demand.” Congress needs to decide if it will renew the program by the end of September.

What are people saying about PEPFAR now? How did a historically bipartisan issue become so fraught? We gather a panel to discuss.

