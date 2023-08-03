The News Roundup - Domestic

Former President Donald Trump was indicted again this week, this time on four charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 220 election.

Elon Musk’s newly-named X Corp., formerly Twitter, is suing a nonprofit that tracks digital hate speech online. Musk’s lawyers have called the nonprofit’s work “little more than a series of inflammatory, misleading, and unsupported claims based on a cursory review of random tweets.”

The United States Women’s National Team has qualified for the Round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The team failed to win at least two of its group-stage games for the first time in its history.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5