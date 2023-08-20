© 2023 WWNO
What we know about Trump's latest criminal indictment

Published August 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT

Former President Donald Trump is facing his fourth criminal indictment — this time for attempting to overturn election results in Georgia.

A Fulton County court brought 13 counts against Trump and his allies. At the heart of the indictment is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which targets “criminal enterprises.”

Trump has denied the charges, but the alleged crimes facing the presidential candidate are piling up. We talk about where the latest indictment fits in with the others and what happens next.

 

 

