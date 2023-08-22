© 2023 WWNO
Elizabeth Currid-Halkett on the 'The Overlooked Americans'

WAMU 88.5 | By June Leffler
Published August 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
Debbie Price, a supporter of the Greater Idaho Movement, walks on her land at her home in Joseph, Oregon.
Just 14 percent of Americans live in rural areas. How can the rest of us living in cities and the suburbs relate to our rural counterparts?

The latest book by Elizabeth Currid-Halkett, a University of Southern California public policy professor, tries to answer that question.

Through surveys, demographic data, and personal interviews, “The Overlooked Americans: The Resilience of Rural Towns and What It Means for Our Country” analyzes the complex views and identities of rural Americans.

We discuss the book’s findings with voices from Appalachia and the rural Midwest.

June Leffler

