What the rise of ultra-processed foods means for our health and society

Americans now get most of their calories from ultra-processed foods.

“If a food’s wrapped in plastic and it’s got something that you don’t typically find in a domestic kitchen, then it’s almost certainly an ultra-processed food,” infectious disease doctor Dr. Chris van Tulleken says.

We’re talking stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickeners. And often huge amounts of fats, sodium and sugars.

“We know that this stuff is addictive. We know it’s now as harmful as cigarettes in terms of the global effects,” Dr. van Tulleken adds.

But ‘ultra-processed’ can mean many different things. Including canned vegetables. So does ‘ultra-processed’ automatically mean ‘bad for you’?

“That is not a scientific concept. There’s good processing and there’s bad processing. To think that these foods are unhealthy, I just think it’s a bad rap,” Dr. Joanne Slavin, professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota, says.

Today, On Point: What the rise of ultra-processed foods means for our health and our society.

Guest

Dr. Chris van Tulleken, infectious diseases doctor in the UK National Health Service. Associate professor at University College London. Author of “Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food that isn’t Food.”

Also Featured

Dr. Joanne Slavin, professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota.

Book Excerpt

Excerpt from Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food That Isn’t Food. All rights reserved. Not to be republished without permission of the publisher.

Transcript

Part I

ADVERTISEMENT: (MUSIC)

TONY THE TIGER: We’ll put a tiger on your team. Kellogg’s Sugar Frosted Flakes. Great big flakes of corn sparkling with a secret sugar frosting. Either with milk or right out of the box, Kellogg’s Sugar Frosted Flakes are packed with energy.

CHILD: They’re good.

TONY THE TIGER: Good? They’re great!

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Tony the Tiger, circa 1959, selling Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Back when I was a kid, much, much later than 1959, mind you, Tony the Tiger was my pal, hawking Frosted Flakes between Bugs Bunny cartoons on Saturday mornings. So seen that way, frosted flakes are like the perfect nexus of stunning mid-century revolutions in American agriculture, capitalism, technology, and marketing.

So stunning that milled corn, malt flavor, a smattering of vitamins, and a whole lot of sugar, more than 30% of each serving, proved to be a highly effective gateway to a life eating ultra-processed foods. Today, food companies sell, and Americans consume, more so called ultra-processed foods than ever.

By some estimates, it could be 70% of the American food system. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker raised the issue at a Senate hearing on nutrition back in 2021.

SEN. CORY BOOKER: These food companies carefully formulate and market nutrient poor, addictive, ultra-processed foods, which now comprise two thirds of the calories in children and teens.

CHAKRABARTI: Awareness of the impact of ultra-processed foods on American’s health is growing. These days, we here at On Point can’t do a single show about health in this country without somebody mentioning ultra-processed foods. Here’s an example. Just last month, we explored why cancer rates in young people are rising.

And Dr. Kimmie Ng at Boston’s Dana Farber Cancer Institute told us that the rise is especially sharp when it comes to gastrointestinal cancers.

DR. KIMMIE NG: Many of these cancers are associated with obesity, and as we know, in recent decades, the rates of obesity have skyrocketed dramatically. So highly processed means, they’re not natural.

They have these substances that preserve them for a long time, and we don’t yet know how those things may lead to an increased risk of cancer, but we highly suspect that perhaps they’re shaping our microbiomes. And our microbiome, we know, has a lot to do with many different chronic diseases, and it may actually be contributing to why these cancers are rising in younger people.

CHAKRABARTI: But that too isn’t the whole story. Processed foods are also feeding the nation. Over the decades, they’ve brought down food costs. And not all ultra-processed foods are the same. So today, we want to understand as deeply as possible: What are ultra-processed foods? How are they made? Why does the food system rely so heavily on them?

And can we really, as a modern, mechanized, interdependent society, can we really live without them?

Dr. Chris van Tulleken sought the answers to those same questions in his new book. He’s an infectious diseases doctor in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service. He’s also an associate professor at the University College London.

And he’s author of “Ultra-Processed People: The Science Behind Food that isn’t Food.” Chris, welcome to On Point.

CHRIS VAN TULLEKEN: It’s such a pleasure to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. I want to start by putting myself on the chopping block, as it were. And describing to you what I had for breakfast, and seeing how much I subjected my own body to ultra-processed food, if that’s okay.

VAN TULLEKEN: Go for it.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. This morning, I had a pretty typical breakfast. I had, my husband makes me coffee every morning. So that’s just coffee beans ground up. I hope. Along with half and half. I’ll admit. I like cream in my coffee. Then I had, admittedly —

VAN TULLEKEN: Half and half we don’t have in the UK.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, what do you call it?

VAN TULLEKEN: It’s just 50%.

CHAKRABARTI: 50% cream. Yeah.

VAN TULLEKEN: It’s not quite cream and not quite milk.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, exactly. It’s like somewhere in between. Okay. Mostly because, I don’t know, I just think milk is too thin for regular coffee. But okay.

VAN TULLEKEN: (LAUGHS)

CHAKRABARTI: And then I had an almond currant scone, homemade by my husband, but along with butter.

Oh my God, all the nutritionists out there are just groaning. And then I also had, high fiber cereal with milk from Trader Joe’s, which now that I say all that out loud, it makes me sound like the perfect satire of a public radio host. I’d just be wearing like home processed wool as well, but I’m not.

VAN TULLEKEN: Literally, your yak wool jumper that you’re sitting in.

CHAKRABARTI: (LAUGHS) Exactly. Exactly. Exactly. And I’m wearing my like, all vegan shoes, which is actually not true at all. My shoes have leather on them. But so how is, how did my sort of like average, for me, breakfast pan out in terms of the amount of processing that might’ve gone into it?

VAN TULLEKEN: So you ate a processed breakfast that is not ultra-processed. And it was really interesting listening to the introduction to this show. There was another expert who wasn’t named, but they said, “Ultra-processed foods include tinned fruit.” I think was their example.

CHAKRABARTI: We’re going to hear more from her later, by the way.

But go ahead.

VAN TULLEKEN: What’s really important to say is ultra-processed food is not an informal definition. It’s a formal scientific category. It’s recognized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, by the World Health Organization by UNICEF, who I work with, and I’m an expert advisor to WHO as well.

There are research groups at Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge, my group at University College London, all over the world that use the formal definition. And so what’s really important is not to conflate food processing with ultra-processing. So food processing is ancient and human beings have to process our food.

We are the only obligate processivores. We must process our food. If you compare a human to any other animal of a similar size, what you’ll see is that our teeth are tiny, our jaws are tiny, and our guts are very short. And that’s because we’ve extended our digestive tracts out into our kitchens. So cutting food, cooking food, salting, steaming, all these things are processing our food. And processing was invented mainly by female scientists working in caves and then huts and kitchens. And they developed this huge array of modern foods and that all traditional diets are associated with good health. So we must not associate processed food from ultra-processed food.

It’s an entirely different thing.

CHAKRABARTI: So first of all that scientist that you heard, that you mentioned in the open, we’re going to, we have some more tape from her in her defense of food processing.

VAN TULLEKEN: But also which I would agree with. Food processing, super important.

CHAKRABARTI: So we’re going to, we’re going to hear from about that later.

But so let’s bear down a little bit on the definition of ultra-processed because okay, just sticking with my Trader Joe’s high fiber cereal. It has a lot of stuff added to it that wasn’t in the initial, fibrous, whatever they used it to make it. So I’m looking at the ingredients.

VAN TULLEKEN:Is it cool —

Oh, you’ve got the ingredients.

CHAKRABARTI: I’ve got them right here.

VAN TULLEKEN: Do you mind? Do you mind doing it?

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. No, not at all I’ll tell you the ingredients. And then I’ll tell you the things that were added in terms of vitamins. So the ingredients list are wheat bran, corn flour, corn bran, dehydrated cane juice crystals, whole wheat flour, whey, salt, caramel color, and then some vitamins.

And the vitamins are things like ascorbic acid for vitamin C, thiamine for B1, riboflavin for B2, niacin for B3. Pyridoxin for B6, folic acid for B9, a ton of iron and calcium. A lot of that, for example, the dehydrated cane juice crystals, that seems to have needed a lot of processing. Does that count as an ultra-processed ingredient?

VAN TULLEKEN: Dehydrated cane juice crystals is, I believe, sugar. It’s not an ingredient that I’ve come across before, but I think it is sugar.

CHAKRABARTI: It says natural milled sugar. That’s what they’re calling it.

VAN TULLEKEN: Yeah. It’s sugar. So no, that’s a normal ingredient. The whey, whey is a traditional food that people have eaten for a long time.

This is in the sort of liminal space, but I would say this is broadly a minimally processed meal. Food we can think of as being broadly three groups. There’s unprocessed whole food, which is like an oyster, an apple, a BlackBerry, there’s not much of it. Almost all food is processed to some extent.

And processed food is a really big category that includes things like kitchen ingredients, like vinegar, sugar, salt, pasta, rice. Yogurt. And so we can think of a whole food, like milk, we can process it into cheese, butter, and yogurt. We’ve been doing that for thousands of years. It extends shelf life.

It often brings nutritional benefits, but ultra-processing is this third category. It’s actually called Nova group four. And the category that is recognized by say, the United Nations food and agriculture organization, which is the research definition, extends to about 12 paragraphs, but it boils down to this.

If it’s wrapped in plastic and it contains an ingredient that you don’t typically find in a domestic kitchen, then it is almost certainly ultra-processed. And the definition wasn’t invented out of the blue. It was an attempt to describe the diet that suddenly started causing so much harm and disease, mainly in Central and South America.

So in Mexico and Brazil, Columbia, Chile, in about a decade, particularly obesity went from being pretty much unheard of to being the dominant public health problem. And so some research team in Brazil led by a guy called Carlos Monteiro looked at the products that were causing harm, these new industrially produced products, and tried to create a definition that would wrap up all the harmful products.

And so it is a description really of an industrialized, and I hate to say this on an American program, it is an American diet.

CHAKRABARTI: You can say that. You can.

VAN TULLEKEN: I hate to say that. Because America’s brought so many wonderful things into the world. I don’t want to, I’m not anti-American. And the food system comes with a lot of benefits, but it is the American diet, that when it is exported everywhere, we see that is the food that immediately starts causing, certainly weight gain, but now we have very good evidence about it.

So we, the definition, the team came up with it in 2009, 2010. And now we have 13, 14 years of really good research on this category of food. And so we’ve done epidemiological research, we’ve done the laboratory research, and we’ve done clinical trials. And we have now very good robust data that this is the source of a huge number of negative health outcomes.

In fact, we’d say what happened between 2010, 2019 is poor diet overtook tobacco as the leading cause of early death on planet earth. And so what we’re now pretty sure of is that when we say poor diet, what we mean is a diet high in industrially processed or ultra-processed foods. And the formal definition is that it doesn’t matter how you describe it, you could describe these as typical American foods, or you could say it’s anything wrapped in plastic with a health claim on it. That would also be UPF.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.