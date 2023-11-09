FORESTival: a celebration of art and nature returns to the West Bank for its 13th year

This weekend will bring the 13th annual FORESTival celebration: a New Orleans event combining art and nature in a protected forest not far from downtown. The venue, A Studio in the Woods, is home to eight forested acres on the bank of the Mississippi River dedicated to science-inspired artistic engagement.

The event's managing director Ama Rogan spoke with Diane Mack for all of the FORESTival details ahead of the November 11th event.