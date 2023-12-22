The Jackpod: In the host's seat

In the last Jackpod of 2023, On Point news analyst Jack Beatty answers listener questions ranging from political messaging to what binds us as a nation.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point‘s news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic. Author of Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America, 1865-1900; The Rascal King: The Life And Times Of James Michael Curley (1874-1958); and The Lost History of 1914: How the Great War Was Not Inevitable.

