In Good Health: Medical missteps for women with heart disease

It’s American Heart Month.

When it comes to heart disease and heart attacks, women commonly face misdiagnoses and delays in receiving care.

These medical missteps mean women are twice as likely as men to die after having a heart attack. That’s according to the European Society of Cardiology.

That’s also one of many reasons the CDC says heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

How can women better understand the risk factors of heart disease? And how are technological advancements helping women have more agency over their heart health?

In the latest installment of In Good Health, we pose your questions directly to the experts.

