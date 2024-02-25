© 2024 WWNO
Spanish singer Bad Gyal on her debut album and discovering reggaeton in Spain

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published February 25, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST

Spanish singer and songwriter Alba Farelo, better known as Bad Gyal, reflects on the experiences that led to her debut album.

