Due to a power outage, KTLN Thibodeaux-Houma will be off the air till Monday 2/26. You can still stream all of our stations here at WWNO.org. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue.
Spanish singer Bad Gyal on her debut album and discovering reggaeton in Spain
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.