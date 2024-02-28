Your brain on menopause

Hot flashes. Brain fog. Sleep problems.

Millions of women go through menopause each year.

But what’s happening in the brain during this life transition?

Today, On Point: The new science on menopause.

Guests

Lisa Mosconi, neuroscientist and director of the Women’s Brain Initiative at Weill Cornell Medicine. Author of the forthcoming book “The Menopause Brain: New Science Empowers Women to Navigate the Pivotal Transition with Knowledge and Confidence.” Her previous books are “The XX Brain” and “Brain Food.”

Also Featured

Dr. Jan Shifren, reproductive endocrinologist and OB/GYN. Director of Massachusetts General Hospital Midlife Women’s Center. Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Menopause. Millions of women go through it every year.

(LISTENER MONTAGE)

LILA ANNA: I was sobbing on the phone in rush hour traffic. I hadn’t been sleeping, I was having these weird mood swings. And I called my OB/GYN. He listened and basically said, “I’m not going to give you a pill for this.”

ANDREA HARDY: Most of my friends have either gone through this transition or currently going through it and they don’t want to talk about it.

ANGELA EVERITT: I had to ask the questions. I had to do the research. This aspect of my health feels completely ignored in the medical establishment.

SARAH VINAL: My mom never talked about it. Primary care never set me up for this. I feel like even society hasn’t prepared me for this.

MARA MARTINEZ: And what I am going through. I feel absolutely invisible.

CHAKRABARTI: On Point listeners Lila Anna in Columbia, South Carolina; Andrea Hardy in Portland, Oregon; Angela Everitt in Arlington, Virginia; Sarah Vinal in Portland, Oregon; and Mara Martinez in Indian Head Park, Illinois.

Today we are going to talk about menopause, specifically what the latest science shows us about how it affects women’s brains.

Lisa Mosconi joins us. She’s a neuroscientist and director of the Women’s Brain Initiative at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. And she’s also author of the forthcoming book, “The Menopause Brain: New Science Empowers Women to Navigate the Pivotal Transition with Knowledge and Confidence.” Lisa, welcome to On Point.

LISA MOSCONI: Hello, happy to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: We have a lot of listeners, of course most of them women listeners, who responded very positively to the fact that we were going to have this conversation.

MOSCONI: Of course. But I wanted to start with how you became interested in menopause and the brain, because obviously you’ve written a lot about the female brain before.

At least, a couple of other books, “The XX Brain.” And you’ve also written a book called “Brain Food.” But can you tell us the story of how you became interested in focusing on menopause as a neuroscientist?

MOSCONI: Yes. And thank you for asking. It is an interesting story because I really, I would never have thought that one day I would be here on NPR talking about menopause. I am a brain scientist by training, and I have a dual PhD in neuroscience and nuclear medicine, which is a branch of radiology. So I do a lot of brain imaging for my line of work, and I actually specialize in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and support of cognitive aging.

So dementia prevention really has been the major focus of my work for the past 20 years, since I was very young. And that’s because I have a family history of Alzheimer’s disease that affects the women in my family. And it turns out I’m not the only one. Currently, almost two thirds of all Alzheimer’s patients are women.

And this gap and this higher prevalence was dismissed for many years in medicine by people saying women live longer than men.

CHAKRABARTI: I was just going to say that. I thought that was the presumption, right?

MOSCONI: Yes. I’ve been getting this pushback, pretty much my entire life at this point, but it really came with this question.

And I was like, “Does it matter if you’re a woman or if you’re a man in terms of Alzheimer’s risk?” And everybody would tell me, “No, really, the point is that Alzheimer’s is a disease of old age, and women live longer than men, therefore, at some point, more women than men will have Alzheimer’s disease.” And that never made sense to me, in part, because women don’t live that much longer than men, maybe a couple of years longer than men, but not like a decade longer.

But then mostly my PhD work was really focused on showing that Alzheimer’s disease is not a disease of old age. It’s actually a disease of midlife with symptoms that start in old age. So in other words, Alzheimer’s starts with negative changes in the brain, years, if not decades before clinical symptoms emerge.

So that changed our entire question to, all right, so if more women than men have Alzheimer’s disease, and Alzheimer’s is a disease of midlife, what happens to women and not to men in midlife that could potentially increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s? And by doing a lot of different studies and brain imaging evaluations, running a lot of different experiments, we found out that menopause seems to be a potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease in women’s brains already in midlife.

So that’s how I ended up studying menopause, really, which is now a huge focus of our research.

CHAKRABARTI: So I have a couple of follow up scientific questions to that.

MOSCONI: I’m sure, yes.

CHAKRABARTI: But also, I think if I remember correctly, there was essentially a kind of a eureka moment around —

MOSCONI: Yeah.

CHAKRABARTI: Can you tell us that story?

MOSCONI: Oh, yes.

Yes, of course. This is interesting, because we were, so we’ve been working with individuals who are in their 40s and 50s and 60s, because we’re able to detect the earliest possible signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the brain, but using brain scans, already at that age. And so when we compared women’s brains to men’s brains, we would find that women’s brains were more Alzheimer’s than men’s brains already in midlife. And the question is like, why? Is it just female sex? Is it just being born with two X chromosomes and ovaries? Or is there something more? And we started looking at everything that could explain this difference.

We started with genetics, of course, and family history and that helped a little bit, but not quite to explain these differences. And then we looked at medical risks, diabetes, thyroid disease and insulin resistance and cardiovascular risk factors, and that didn’t quite help. And then one day, my students were doing cognitive testing on one of our participants.

A woman, of course, who was having a hard time, and she was having a hard time just focusing and performing the cognitive tests. And she said, I really need a break, and can you please open the window?

CHAKRABARTI: Oh dear.

MOSCONI: And my students were like,” What? Sure, yeah, by all means, take a break.” We usually offer water.

“Why the window?”

And she said, “Because I’m having hot flashes, I can’t think straight.” And they were all like, “You’re having what?” And then eventually she just couldn’t do the testing and they ran back to me and said, “This lady unfortunately had to leave, we’re going to reschedule, but we were very worried.

She said that she needed to open the window, she needed air, she was having hot flashes?”

They didn’t know what that meant.

CHAKRABARTI: (LAUGHS) Oh dear God.

MOSCONI: They had no idea. Because we never really talked about menopause before. And then I say,” Oh, hot flashes.” She was having, I explained, “It’s a sign of menopause.” And even though she’s young, she was young, she was in her 40s and a lot of people mistake, in quotes, menopause for something that happens to you when you’re old, right?

And 40 is not old by any definition. So they were really surprised. And then we went, then I called the OB/GYN department, and I said, “We really need to start looking at menopause.” And so we went back, and we asked every single person in the study about their menopausal status and then we were able to show the differences.

So when you take a group, at least in our hands, when we’re looking at women who are premenopausal, they have a regular menstrual cycle, and we compare them with a group of men who are matched by age, exactly the same age, then we didn’t find any differences in their brains. But when the women were perimenopausal, so when they started having an irregular menstrual cycle and the hot flashes, the night sweats, and those symptoms, then we started seeing an increase in the red flags for Alzheimer’s disease in their brains as compared to men who were exactly the same age.

And when the women were actually at the postmenopausal stage, then we really saw a clear-cut difference in terms of Alzheimer’s risk.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay.

MOSCONI: And that was quite, whoa.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Okay. So I’m going to come back to, we’ll speak in more detail about your research regarding Alzheimer’s and menopause because I know a lot of people are probably like, what?

But I actually just want to take a moment to be sure that we all have a collective, accurate understanding of exactly what menopause is. So we actually reached out to Dr. Jan Shifren. She’s a reproductive endocrinologist and OB/GYN, and she also directs the Midlife Women’s Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, and she offered us a quick menopause 101.

DR. JAN SHIFREN: Menopause is really when the ovaries have come to the end of their reproductive life. The ovaries have two major parts, one of which is called the granulosis cells, the kind of structures in the ovary that are responsible for making estrogen throughout reproductive life. With menopause, you can actually look at an ovary on an ultrasound and see that these follicles have disappeared.

We think that this is basically genetically programmed cell death of these important cells in the ovary that again are responsible for eggs and for most of the reproductive hormone.

CHAKRABARTI: And Dr. Shifren says two of the most important hormones, estrogen and progesterone.

SHIFREN: Typically, the ovary will make estrogen for most of the, let’s say, 28-day menstrual cycle.

And then the ovary will also make a second hormone called progesterone for the second half of the menstrual cycle. The major goal of both of those hormones for cycling women is to basically prepare the lining of the uterus, what we call the endometrium, for pregnancy. With menopause, the ovary is no longer doing that beautiful cycle with the estrogen and then estrogen and progesterone.

And so basically the hormones, estrogen and progesterone are very low when a woman is menopausal. There’s still other places in a postmenopausal woman’s body where she does make some estrogen, but not nearly the same amount she made when she was cycling regularly.

CHAKRABARTI: And Dr. Shifren says it’s that drop in estrogen that can cause things like bone loss, hot flashes, trouble sleeping. So that’s just a little refresher from Dr. Shifrin. Again, she’s a reproductive endocrinologist and OB/GYN. We’re going to hear more from her a little bit later in the show, for her answer to the question that I think most of my fellow ladies listening right now want to know, which is should you or shouldn’t you take hormone replacement therapy?

But that’s going to come a little later in the hour. Now we’ve got just about 30 seconds before our first break, Lisa, I just quickly want to know if, so you want to reassure people that the first part of your book is all about you are not imagining this. This is actually happening to your body, right?

MOSCONI: Yes, absolutely. Menopause is a neurologically active state. It changes your brain as surely as it changes your ovaries.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so we’re going to talk about what those brain changes are when we come back from this break.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.