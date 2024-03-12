© 2024 WWNO
How to become a supercommunicator

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:15 AM CDT
A set of microphones stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Imagine you’re at a dinner party and the conversation turns to the latest news.Everyone has a different opinion. People begin raising their voices.

You notice the person beside you isn’t talking, they’re just watching. They turn to you and make a joke and you immediately relax. You hadn’t even realized how tense you were. 

They then ask what you think about the news. When you respond, they’re attentive. When they look at you, you feel seen.They ask you another question and another. Before you know it, an hour has passed, and the arguing has died down around you.

Your dinner party partner is what journalist Charles Duhigg calls a supercommunicator.In his new book by the same name, he explores what makes conversations work and how we can all be better at them.

Charles writes for the New Yorker and is the author of several books including, “The Power of Habit,” and “Smarter Faster Better.” His new book is called, “Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection.”

Haili Blassingame

