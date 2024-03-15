© 2024 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Lawmakers to consider proposals to deregulate Louisiana’s insurance market

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:23 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson, Pool The Advocate
/
AP
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La.

The first week of the regular session was a slow one with lawmakers barely beginning to consider the hundreds of items filed.

Among the top issues on the Legislature’s agenda is addressing the state’s insurance crisis. Lawmakers are expected to consider several proposals at the request of insurance commissioner Tim Temple, who wants to deregulate the market.

One would end Louisiana’s three-year rule, which prevents insurance companies from dropping people who have had policies with them for at least three years. Temple says removing the consumer protection will help attract more providers to the state, increase competition and lower rates.

Former insurance commissioner Jim Donelon touted that rule as a necessary regulation in a state frequently hit by bad storms.

The proposal has not yet been discussed. And lawmakers are not scheduled to meet again until next week.
Tags
Politics Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info