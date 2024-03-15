Lawmakers to consider proposals to deregulate Louisiana’s insurance market

The first week of the regular session was a slow one with lawmakers barely beginning to consider the hundreds of items filed.

Among the top issues on the Legislature’s agenda is addressing the state’s insurance crisis. Lawmakers are expected to consider several proposals at the request of insurance commissioner Tim Temple, who wants to deregulate the market.

One would end Louisiana’s three-year rule, which prevents insurance companies from dropping people who have had policies with them for at least three years. Temple says removing the consumer protection will help attract more providers to the state, increase competition and lower rates.

Former insurance commissioner Jim Donelon touted that rule as a necessary regulation in a state frequently hit by bad storms.

The proposal has not yet been discussed. And lawmakers are not scheduled to meet again until next week.