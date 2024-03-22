© 2024 WWNO
Should the U.S. ban TikTok?

Published March 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
American flag displayed on a laptop screen and TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Warsaw, Poland on March 14, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The House passed a bill that could force the sale of TikTok, or ban the app altogether.

But is targeting a single social media platform the best way to protect Americans from espionage and covert influence campaigns?

Today, On Point: Should the U.S. ban TikTok?

Guests

Jake Auchincloss, Democratic U.S. Representative from Massachusetts. Co-sponsor of bill that wouldforce a sale or possibly ban TikTok in the U.S.

Emily Baker-White, senior reporter covering TikTok for Forbes.

Jim Lewis, researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Also Featured

Chloe Sexton, owner of BluffCakes Bakery in Memphis, TN.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

