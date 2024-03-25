© 2024 WWNO
Inside the 'no social media' movement

Published March 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Should kids be allowed on social media?

A growing number of families are saying “no” to social media at all.

Today, On Point: Inside the ‘no social media’ movement.

Guests

Felicia Hernandez, parent of an 11-year-old.

Katie Longhauser, parent of three kids who are 11, 9, and 6 years old.

Evan Greer, director of Fight for the Future, an organization that works to protect people’s basic rights in the digital age. Parent.

Also Featured

Denise Rappmund, parent in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Sacha Rappmund, 11-year-old in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Zach Rausch, associate research scientist at New York University. Lead researcher for the book “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.”

