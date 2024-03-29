Legislature to discuss bills on education, insurance rates and minimum wage this week

Action is picking up at the Legislature. Lawmakers are set to discuss dozens of bills next week dealing with education, insurance and more.

One would require all classrooms in Louisiana to display the Ten Commandments. It’s similar to a bill that passed last year requiring all classrooms display the words, “In God We Trust.” Another bill would prevent universities from charging student media for public record requests.

Lawmakers will also consider several bills to set boundaries on insurance rates in Louisiana. One would suspend the requirement that Louisiana Citizens policies be priced 10% above the market rate in each parish.

Several bills are also coming up that would create a state minimum wage for the first time, starting at $10 an hour in 2025, with the minimum growing to $12 or more in later years.