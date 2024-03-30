Car imports could slow with Port of Baltimore closures
Baltimore's port imported and exported more automobiles than any other in the U.S. Its temporary closure has prompted automakers to find alternative ways of doing business.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Baltimore's port imported and exported more automobiles than any other in the U.S. Its temporary closure has prompted automakers to find alternative ways of doing business.
Copyright 2024 NPR