© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

New bills target free speech, public records — and seek to ban gas execution

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La.

Several new bills have been filed since the start of the regular session, including a bill that would make defamation a crime with penalties up to $500 in fines and six months in prison. The bill’s definition of defamation includes true statements if there is "malice" behind them.

Another bill would gut much of Louisiana’s public records law. It would block the public from viewing any records that reflect “advisory opinions, recommendations and deliberations” at all levels of government. Both bills were filed by Republicans.

And a new bill in the Senate seeks to get rid of gassing — or nitrogen hypoxia — as an execution method in Louisiana. Lawmakers added that method just earlier this year.

Sen. Katrina Jackson-Andrews, D-Monroe, says she brought the bill at the request of a Jewish activist group that expressed offense to the method.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info