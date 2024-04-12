© 2024 WWNO
House committee rejects minimum wage hike, anti-discrimination bill

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
The Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge in April 2022.

Louisiana lawmakers have once again rejected efforts to set a state minimum wage above the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

The House Labor and Industrial Relations Committee voted against two bills that would have set a minimum wage of $10 an hour starting in 2025 that would grow to $12 an hour or more in subsequent years. Both bills were brought by Democrats.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry opposed the bills. The majority-Republican Legislature has rejected such proposals year after year.

Louisiana is one of only five states without its own minimum wage. Thirty states have minimum wages above $7.25 an hour.

The committee also rejected a bill to prohibit employers from discriminating against employees based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
