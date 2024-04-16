Lawmakers shelve proposal to eliminate personal income tax

The House Ways and Means Committee has tabled a bill seeking to get rid of Louisiana’s personal income tax. The proposal has come up in the Legislature several times in recent years but keeps failing.

Repealing individual income tax would result in a loss of about $5 billion in revenue each year. Rep. Neil Riser, who brought the bill, said the state could get rid of some other tax credits and exemptions to offset the loss.

Chairwoman Julie Emerson said she expects lawmakers to discuss the proposal again during next year’s fiscal session after a possible constitutional convention that could affect state finances.

In the House Appropriations Committee, lawmakers considered the financial impact of several other bills, including one that would provide free menstrual products in public schools. The committee delayed a vote due to concerns about cost.