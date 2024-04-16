© 2024 WWNO
Lawmakers shelve proposal to eliminate personal income tax

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

The House Ways and Means Committee has tabled a bill seeking to get rid of Louisiana’s personal income tax. The proposal has come up in the Legislature several times in recent years but keeps failing.

Repealing individual income tax would result in a loss of about $5 billion in revenue each year. Rep. Neil Riser, who brought the bill, said the state could get rid of some other tax credits and exemptions to offset the loss.

Chairwoman Julie Emerson said she expects lawmakers to discuss the proposal again during next year’s fiscal session after a possible constitutional convention that could affect state finances.

In the House Appropriations Committee, lawmakers considered the financial impact of several other bills, including one that would provide free menstrual products in public schools. The committee delayed a vote due to concerns about cost.
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
