House committee votes to loosen child labor laws, reduce unemployment benefits

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La.

A bill that would remove the requirement that teenage workers be given a 30-minute lunch break after working five hours cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature. Lawmakers on the House Labor Committee voted 10-3 to advance the bill.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, says the requirement is outdated and that it deters businesses from hiring minors.

Several labor groups and unions oppose the bill. Wilder has pushed back on criticism by arguing that 16 and 17 year old workers are really young adults.

The committee also advanced a bill that would lower the number of weeks people can collect unemployment benefits from 26 to 20.

Both proposals head next to the House floor.
