Alicia D. Williams on 'Mid-Air'
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with author Alicia D. Williams about her latest book, Mid-Air. Written in verse, it's the story of a 13-year-old boy coming to terms with the loss of his best friend.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with author Alicia D. Williams about her latest book, Mid-Air. Written in verse, it's the story of a 13-year-old boy coming to terms with the loss of his best friend.
Copyright 2024 NPR