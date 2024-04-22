© 2024 WWNO
Lawmakers to discuss budget bills, constitutional convention this week

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

Lawmakers are set to start discussing two major budget bills this week.

House Bill 1 is the general appropriations bill, which allocates funds to state departments and agencies. House Bill 2 is the capital outlay bill, which funds state and local projects.

On the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill calling for a constitutional convention to begin in May. It will be the first vote on the convention, which is backed by Gov. Jeff Landry.

Plus, two bills looking to protect access to in vitro fertilization, or IVF, are again on lawmakers’ schedule after being deferred. The bills seek to protect providers from civil and criminal liability after a court ruling in Alabama jeopardized the fertility treatment earlier this year.
Tags
Louisiana News
