Proposed constitutional convention clears first hurdle in Legislature

Lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a bill calling for a two-week constitutional convention to begin on May 20 as critics continue to express concerns about the timeline and structure.

The proposal, which is backed by Gov. Jeff Landry, still has to pass the full House and work its way through the Senate. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers must vote to have the convention.

Several bills are also moving through the Legislature that would expand the powers of the governor. Landry testified in support of one that would give him more control over state boards and commissions, allowing him to appoint almost all chairs. Lawmakers on the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the bill.

The committee also approved a bill to allow only Louisianans to make public records requests in the state. The proposals head next to the full Senate.