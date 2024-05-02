Lawmakers look to modify permitless concealed carry law before it takes effect on July 4

Several bills are moving through the Legislature that would make changes to Louisiana’s new concealed carry law before it takes effect on July 4.

The new law, which passed earlier this year, allows anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

The law already prohibits concealed carry while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. But a bill that is working its way through the Senate would increase the penalties for concealed carrying a gun in the French Quarter while under the influence.

The bill also requires people who choose to carry a concealed gun to disclose that information if they are stopped for any reason by law enforcement. The proposal heads next to the full Senate.

Another bill moving through the House would prohibit concealed carry within 100 feet of a registered parade route or demonstration.